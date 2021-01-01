Files
What is Files app?
Files is a single-file PHP app that can be dropped into any folder on your server, instantly creating a gallery of files and folders. It supports all file types and allows you to preview images, video, audio and text files.
File browser
Instantly browse files and folders without complicated installations.
Sharing
Conveniently share files and photos with clients, friends and family.
Photo gallery
Use as a simple yet beautiful and modern gallery for your website.
File manager
Upload and manage files and folders directly on server without using FTP.
Modern interface
Beautiful interface with advanced file viewing capabilities, designed for modern browsers.
Advanced layouts
Advanced gallery layouts that can be adjusted in real-time to suit current view.
Sort and filter
Sort and filter files in real-time from name, type or specific properties.
Fast loading
Optimally fast page loading with caching of preview images, menu and folders.
Code highlighter
Beautiful code highlighter for viewing and editing text and code formats.
Recursive menu
Advanced tree-menu navigation displays entire directory structure for quick folder access.
Login
Optional username and password to allow access only for authorized users.
Multi-language
Multi-language interface, assigned by default from detected browser language.
Image viewer
Beautiful popup interface, which displays IPTC, EXIF and GPS maps for your photos.
Instructions
Simply download index.php, drop into any folder and view from browser [see docs]
Requirements
Files app requires a web server with PHP 5.5 or higher.
License
Files is free to use with basic features. To remove the license-popup and unlock additional features, you may purchase a license [$39] from within the app.
