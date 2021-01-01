Skip to main content

Single-file PHP app that can be dropped into any folder, instantly creating a gallery of files and folders.

What is Files app?

Files is a single-file PHP app that can be dropped into any folder on your server, instantly creating a gallery of files and folders. It supports all file types and allows you to preview images, video, audio and text files.
File browser

Instantly browse files and folders without complicated installations.

Sharing

Conveniently share files and photos with clients, friends and family.

Photo gallery

Use as a simple yet beautiful and modern gallery for your website.

File manager

Upload and manage files and folders directly on server without using FTP.

Modern interface

Beautiful interface with advanced file viewing capabilities, designed for modern browsers.

Advanced layouts

Advanced gallery layouts that can be adjusted in real-time to suit current view.

Sort and filter

Sort and filter files in real-time from name, type or specific properties.

Fast loading

Optimally fast page loading with caching of preview images, menu and folders.

Code highlighter

Beautiful code highlighter for viewing and editing text and code formats.

Recursive menu

Advanced tree-menu navigation displays entire directory structure for quick folder access.

Login

Optional username and password to allow access only for authorized users.

Multi-language

Multi-language interface, assigned by default from detected browser language.

Image viewer

Beautiful popup interface, which displays IPTC, EXIF and GPS maps for your photos.

Instructions

Simply download index.php, drop into any folder and view from browser [see docs]

Requirements

Files app requires a web server with PHP 5.5 or higher.

License

Files is free to use with basic features. To remove the license-popup and unlock additional features, you may purchase a license [$39] from within the app.

